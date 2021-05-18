#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 19 May 2021
Councillors around the country are to get a pay rise in July under plans agreed by Cabinet

The 949 people who sit on 31 local authorities throughout the country are eligible for the pay hike.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 18 May 2021, 11:21 PM
Photo: Dublin City Council offices.
Image: Shutterstock/Robson90
Photo: Dublin City Council offices.
Photo: Dublin City Council offices.
Image: Shutterstock/Robson90

COUNCILLORS NATIONWIDE ARE in line for a pay rise in July after Cabinet approved a pay increase for 949 city and county councillors today.

The proposals approved by Government take account of the recommendations of the independent review by Sara Moorhead, published in 2020.

An increase in councillor pay was committed to in the programme for government.

The 949 people who sit on 31 local authorities throughout the country are eligible for the pay hike which will cost an additional €9 million per year.

A councillor’s pay is set to increase from €18,706 to €25,788. 

In addition, the unvouched expenses system which allowed councillors to claim €2,400 in expenses and €600 in mobile phone expenses is to be replaced with a compulsory vouched system allowing for €5,160 in expenses per year.

Travel and subsistence expenses will also be allowed, amounting in €3,850.

The programme for government committed to having the new system in place within the first 12 months of government.

A government spokesperson said the changes will move away from the unvouched expenses system towards a taxable salary for public representatives.

An acceptable level of remuneration is a key factor in the attraction and retention of competent, capable and diverse local representatives, they added.

The Moorehead review into the role and pay of local councillors found that there were two divergent views she’d found on the role of local government in Irish society and that the question of the type of representation wanted at local government level is “highly problematic”.

“On the one hand, there is a view that it should be a full time position paid accordingly,” she said in the review.

Non-pay reforms will also see improvements in the professional development of councillors, said a government spokesperson.

“They will be better supported to carry out all aspects of their role. The role of councillor and of local government generally will be better understood by the public,” they added.

