#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Thursday 9 September 2021
Advertisement

Councillors query proposed 36% increase in toll at East Link Bridge

Council management proposed increasing the toll fares for private cars from €1.40 to €1.90.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 9 Sep 2021, 12:18 PM
1 hour ago 7,102 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5544643
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

DUBLIN CITY COUNCILLORS have requested more information on planned increased charges at the East Link toll bridge before a full Council vote.

Council management proposed increasing the toll fares for private cars from €1.40 to €1.90 on what is officially known as the Tom Clarke Bridge in November 2019 but deferred the increases due to Covid-19. 

At a meeting of the Council’s transport committee yesterday, elected representatives queried the increased charges with independent councillor Mannix Flynn arguing that upping the charges would be “hostile” to motorists. 

The proposed increases require a change to the city by-laws and the Council management has said that with traffic on the bridge back to 85% of pre-pandemic levels it is now appropriate to consider the consultation report it carried out. 

Consultation on the proposed increase only received four submissions from members of the public and none opposed the increase. 

Green Party councillor Janet Horner says she is in favour of the increases and pointed out that the toll was €1.75 up until 2017 and that it was reduced to €1.40 at that point. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The East Link Bridge was constructed by private operators but came back into public ownership in 2015.The bridge was renamed in 2016 to commemorate 1916 leader Tom Clarke.

The toll bridge – an essential part of the city’s infrastructure – is the last on the river, before it enters Dublin Bay.

Council management said they will aim to address concerns raised by councillors at the committee. It is expected the proposed increase will go before a full Council meeting next month. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie