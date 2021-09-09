Councillors query proposed 36% increase in toll at East Link Bridge

DUBLIN CITY COUNCILLORS have requested more information on planned increased charges at the East Link toll bridge before a full Council vote.

Council management proposed increasing the toll fares for private cars from €1.40 to €1.90 on what is officially known as the Tom Clarke Bridge in November 2019 but deferred the increases due to Covid-19.

At a meeting of the Council’s transport committee yesterday, elected representatives queried the increased charges with independent councillor Mannix Flynn arguing that upping the charges would be “hostile” to motorists.

The proposed increases require a change to the city by-laws and the Council management has said that with traffic on the bridge back to 85% of pre-pandemic levels it is now appropriate to consider the consultation report it carried out.

Consultation on the proposed increase only received four submissions from members of the public and none opposed the increase.

Green Party councillor Janet Horner says she is in favour of the increases and pointed out that the toll was €1.75 up until 2017 and that it was reduced to €1.40 at that point.

The East Link Bridge was constructed by private operators but came back into public ownership in 2015.The bridge was renamed in 2016 to commemorate 1916 leader Tom Clarke.

The toll bridge – an essential part of the city’s infrastructure – is the last on the river, before it enters Dublin Bay.

Council management said they will aim to address concerns raised by councillors at the committee. It is expected the proposed increase will go before a full Council meeting next month.