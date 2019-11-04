This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Councillors set to vote on O'Devaney Gardens after developer offers up 'affordable-rental' housing

Councillors will meet later this evening to vote on the agreement.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 4 Nov 2019, 12:35 PM
O'Devaney Gardens, Dublin 7
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

DUBLIN CITY COUNCILLORS are set to vote on the redevelopment of O’Devaney Gardens this evening following confirmation of a new deal struck with developer Bartra Capital. 

Last week, TheJournal.ie reported that Barta is prepared to give over units which are intended for private housing at the redevelopment for affordable-rental housing instead.

Speaking at the Mansion House this morning, Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe confirmed a new agreement had been reached with the developer after councillors agreed to postpone a decision on the redevelopment earlier this month. 

Councillors deferred a decision on whether to approve the redevelopment with Bartra to allow for talks with Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy. 

In a letter, Murphy suggested that his Department could pull funding from the site if councillors rejected the agreement.

The new deal with Bartra means that more units at the site will have rents that are based on the cost of building and maintaining their development, rather than being set at a rate that maximises profit.

“It’s not a perfect deal…but it is a much-improved deal on the one that was presented to us when we were elected,” Fianna Fáil councillor Mary Fitzpatrick said today. 

Labour councillor Joe Costello said he believed “the right balance” had been achieved for the site on Dublin’s northside. 

The deal – which has been drawn up by councillors from Fianna Fáil, Labour, Social Democrats and the Green Party – has been critcised by some councillors. 

Said Independent councillor Cieran Perry:”[O'Devaney] has the potential for accommodating over 800 public homes but councillors have accepted crumbs,” said Perry. “Developers shouldn’t be profiting from public lands.”

The new plans could pave the way for councillors to agree to proceed with a new housing development on the site at the council’s monthly meeting this evening. 

The proposed development was the subject of controversy ahead of last month’s meeting, after a council report revealed that ‘affordable’ homes at the site would cost an average of €300,000, with some three-bedroom apartments priced at €420,000.

Bartra has been contracted to build 768 houses and apartments on the site. Currently, 50% of the scheme – 411 units – has been earmarked for private housing.

A further 30% has been ringfenced for social housing, with another 20% set to become affordable housing.

However, councillors said today that they have “secured a commitment” from Bartra that 30% of the total units will be purchased from the developer and offered as “affordable-rental”. 

Although the total number of private houses which Bartra is prepared to sell has yet to be agreed, the move could see the end of a deadlock on whether to proceed with proposals.

Plans to redevelop the site have been in place for more than a decade, before the sod was turned on the first phase in the regeneration development last year, with 56 units of social housing expected to be ready at the site in 2020.

With reporting from Stephen McDermott

