60,000 cigarettes and counterfeit clothing seized by gardaí in Donegal

Some of the seized items.

ABOUT 60,000 CIGARETTES and other counterfeit items have been seized by gardaí in Co Donegal.

At approximately 8pm yesterday, gardaí from Ballyshannon Garda Station, assisted by members of the Armed Support Unit, carried out a number of searches in the Ernedale Heights area of Ballyshannon.

During the course of these searches, approximately 60,000 counterfeit cigarettes and several kilograms of other tobacco products (with a combined estimated value of about €40,000) were seized.

Counterfeit clothing with an estimated value of €3,500 was also seized by gardaí.

No arrests have been made to date.

An Garda Síochána is liaising with Revenue, and a joint investigation is underway.