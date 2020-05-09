This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 9 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

60,000 cigarettes and counterfeit clothing seized by gardaí in Donegal

Gardaí carried out a number of searches in Ballyshannon last night.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 9 May 2020, 2:33 PM
1 hour ago 3,494 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5094976
Some of the seized items.
Image: An Garda Síochána
Some of the seized items.
Some of the seized items.
Image: An Garda Síochána

ABOUT 60,000 CIGARETTES and other counterfeit items have been seized by gardaí in Co Donegal.

At approximately 8pm yesterday, gardaí from Ballyshannon Garda Station, assisted by members of the Armed Support Unit, carried out a number of searches in the Ernedale Heights area of Ballyshannon.

During the course of these searches, approximately 60,000 counterfeit cigarettes and several kilograms of other tobacco products (with a combined estimated value of about €40,000) were seized.

Counterfeit clothing with an estimated value of €3,500 was also seized by gardaí.

No arrests have been made to date.

An Garda Síochána is liaising with Revenue, and a joint investigation is underway.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie