Dublin: 7 °C Friday 13 December, 2019
Suspected counterfeit Nike, Adidas and Ted Baker goods worth €18,000 seized in Tipperary

No arrests have been made to date but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

By Órla Ryan Friday 13 Dec 2019, 12:15 PM
1 hour ago 4,868 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4931969
The counterfeit goods in question.
Image: Garda Press Office
The counterfeit goods in question.
The counterfeit goods in question.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED approximately €18,000 worth of suspected counterfeit goods following a search of a house in Carrick-On-Suir in Co Tipperary.

At approximately 6pm yesterday, detectives from the Clonmel District executed a search warrant at a house in Mountain View.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized suspected counterfeit footwear, clothing, handbags and cosmetics worth an estimated €18,000.

The items are labelled as Nike, Adidas, Ted Baker, North Face and Hugo Boss.

No arrests have been made to date but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána warned that people who buy counterfeit goods are “not only buying sub-standard products, there is also a potential health and safety risk”, noting that the items may not be flame-retardant.

“If you buy counterfeit goods. you may also be playing a part in the funding of organised crime groups who operate throughout the country,” they added.

