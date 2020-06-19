This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 19 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Police in Derry make appeal to couple last seen with their two young children 10 days ago

Martin and Charlene Collins are aged 27 and 25 and have a 23-month-old son and an 11-month-old daughter.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 19 Jun 2020, 5:44 PM
48 minutes ago 6,842 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5127805
The PSNI say the couple were sighted boarding the ferry from Belfast to Liverpool.
Image: Shutterstock
The PSNI say the couple were sighted boarding the ferry from Belfast to Liverpool.
The PSNI say the couple were sighted boarding the ferry from Belfast to Liverpool.
Image: Shutterstock

POLICE IN DERRY are asking a couple to make contact with them after they were last seen with their infant children 10 days ago.

Martin and Charlene Collins are aged 27 and 25 and have a 23-month-old son and an 11-month-old daughter.

The PSNI say they were last seen together in the O’Connor Court area of Derry at around 9.30am on Tuesday 9 June.

“It is believed the children may currently be in the care of a female relative,” Detective Inspector Michelle Boyd said as part of the appeal.

They were sighted with her in the Northern Mall in Belfast on Friday 12 June and then again later that date boarding the ferry from Belfast to Liverpool.

“I am urging this female relative and Martin and Charlene, or anyone who knows of the current whereabouts of the children, to get in touch with police.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie