Police in Derry make appeal to couple last seen with their two young children 10 days ago

The PSNI say the couple were sighted boarding the ferry from Belfast to Liverpool.

The PSNI say the couple were sighted boarding the ferry from Belfast to Liverpool.

POLICE IN DERRY are asking a couple to make contact with them after they were last seen with their infant children 10 days ago.

Martin and Charlene Collins are aged 27 and 25 and have a 23-month-old son and an 11-month-old daughter.

The PSNI say they were last seen together in the O’Connor Court area of Derry at around 9.30am on Tuesday 9 June.

“It is believed the children may currently be in the care of a female relative,” Detective Inspector Michelle Boyd said as part of the appeal.

They were sighted with her in the Northern Mall in Belfast on Friday 12 June and then again later that date boarding the ferry from Belfast to Liverpool.

“I am urging this female relative and Martin and Charlene, or anyone who knows of the current whereabouts of the children, to get in touch with police.”