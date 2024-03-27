Advertisement
Swinford town centre. Google Maps
Mayo

Couple who died following house fire in Swinford area of Mayo named locally

The couple were aged in the 60s and operated a furniture and flooring business in the area.
1 hour ago

A COUPLE WHO died following a fatal house fire in the Swinford area of Co Mayo have been named locally as Tom and Eileen Mahon, as the local community remain shocked by the news.

It’s understood the two couple were aged in their 60s and were well known in the local community, having operated a furniture and flooring business in the area. 

The fire broke out at the house in Swinford in the early hours of yesterday morning. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene. Local fire services brought the fire under control.

Newly-elected leader of Fine Gael and higher education minister Simon Harris said in a post on social media last night that he was thinking of the Mahon’s family and friends.

“I know the community will rally to support all those grieving,” Harris said.

Tom and Eileen’s bodies were found inside the property. The scene, which gardaí said was extensively damaged, remains preserved for an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Fianna Fáil councillor John Caulfield expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the victims yesterday.

“Our hearts go out to the relatives and our thoughts in the community are with the relatives at this sad time,” Caulfield said. 

Sinn Féin councillor Gerry Murray told The Journal that the “whole community is shocked and saddened by the news”. 

“People are just shocked beyond belief,” he said. 

