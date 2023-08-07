Courier in € 1.5 million drug seizure used DHL as 'front' to distribute drugs

A COURIER ARRESTED over a €1.5 million cocaine and cannabis seizure in Dublin used a DHL delivery van as a “front” to distribute drugs around the country, a court has heard.

Luke Kelly (53) of Griffith Park Parade, Glasnevin, Dublin, was charged with possessing drugs for sale or supply on 4 August at two locations in Ardbeg Park, Artane.

It follows an operation by gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team. Over two days, the officers searched two DHL vans and a residential property, seized the drugs and arrested two men.

Kelly appeared before Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court today and faced bail objections based on the seriousness of the case.

Garda Gary Duke told the court that the accused “made no reply” to the charges.

He said that officers stopped and searched a van driven by the accused, “the sole occupant of the van”.

The garda said the vehicle had DHL branding and Kelly wore DHL clothing, and he was using the delivery firm “as a front to distribute drugs throughout the jurisdiction”.

It was claimed that six kilos of cannabis were found in the back of the van, an additional kilo of the drug on the passenger seat, and a “tick list”.

A house at Ardbeg Park was searched in the presence of the defendant’s elderly mother and Kelly allegedly had a key fob for a shed at the property.

The contested bail hearing was told gardaí found additional packages in shed, and the seizure comprised 13 kilos of cocaine and 31 kilos of cannabis, with a total value of €1.53 million.

The accused was detained and made no comment when officers interviewed him seven times.

Garda Duke said a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) with a recommendation for a further, more serious charge which can attract a 10-year sentence.

Kelly applied for bail but did not address the court.

His barrister Aisling Ginger-Quinn questioned the garda, who agreed the accused worked for most of his life and was supported in court by his wife and relatives.

He accepted that conditions would alleviate his concerns if the court granted bail.

Kelly surrendered his passport in court.

Ginger-Quinn submitted that her client was presumed innocent, and the substances seized had to be analysed.

Judge Finan granted bail to Kelly and approved one of his relatives to act as an independent surety set at €20,000.

She told the accused, who is yet to enter a plea, he must obey conditions: sign on daily at a garda station, obey an 11pm – 6am curfew, not apply for a new passport or travel documents, and not leave Dublin or go near Dublin Airport.

The accused was released and remanded to appear again on 27 October next for directions from the DPP to be obtained.

The court heard gardaí arrested a second defendant, Declan Mooney (41) on 5 August.

He was accused of possessing €100,000 worth of cannabis and €500 of cocaine in another DHL delivery van at Ardlea Road, Artane.

Mooney, of Finglas Place, Dublin 11, worked for a subcontractor for the delivery firm and expected he would now lose his job.

He has not stated how he will plead and was remanded in custody with consent to bail requiring approval of a €20,000 independent surety.

Garda Cruise voiced flight risk concerns and said the accused had booked a ticket to Spain on Friday.

However, defence counsel Kevin McCrave pointed out Mooney was planning on going on a family holiday with his partner, which was not disputed.

Judge Finan ordered him to adhere to an 11pm – 6am curfew, provide gardaí with a phone number, be contactable at all times, reside at his current address, and not leave Dublin.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail, which he can take up once the court has approved his surety. Mooney, who also made no reply to his charges and did not address the court, will appear again on Thursday.

The judge deferred ruling on legal aid applications until they submit statements of their means.