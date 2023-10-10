Woman charged in relation to death of man in Cork over the weekend

A WOMAN HAS been charged in connection with the death of a man in Cork in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man, aged in his 40s, was discovered unresponsive in a premises on the Kinsale Road in Cork. He was taken to Cork University Hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination was completed yesterday by State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster. The results are not being released for operational reasons.

Gardaí arrested the woman, aged in her 40s, yesterday morning and detained her at a Garda station in County Cork.

She was charged this morning in relation to the investigation into the man’s death and is expected to appear before a sitting of Cork City District Court this afternoon.

Gardaí in Togher say the investigation is ongoing.