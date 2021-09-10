13-year-old boy charged over string of alleged sexual assaults on five females in Dublin

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy has been charged over a string of alleged sexual assaults on five females in Dublin.

The boy appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court which has granted him bail with conditions pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He faces five counts of sexual assault at two locations in March and April this year.

Three of the incidents allegedly took place on the same date.

He was ordered by Judge Paul Kelly to obey bail conditions: have no contact with complainants, obey a curfew and to stay away from the areas where the alleged incidents occurred.

He was granted legal aid and ordered to appear again in October.

A decision on his trial venue has yet to be made.

This juvenile court can consider accepting jurisdiction for serious offences, not including murder, by taking into account the age and level of maturity of the defendant.

Evidence about the allegations has not yet been heard.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.