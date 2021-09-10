#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Friday 10 September 2021
Advertisement

13-year-old boy charged over string of alleged sexual assaults on five females in Dublin

The boy appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court.

By Tom Tuite Friday 10 Sep 2021, 4:16 PM
55 minutes ago 9,095 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5546041
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy has been charged over a string of alleged sexual assaults on five females in Dublin.

The boy appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court which has granted him bail with conditions pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He faces five counts of sexual assault at two locations in March and April this year.

Three of the incidents allegedly took place on the same date.

He was ordered by Judge Paul Kelly to obey bail conditions: have no contact with complainants, obey a curfew and to stay away from the areas where the alleged incidents occurred.

He was granted legal aid and ordered to appear again in October.

A decision on his trial venue has yet to be made.

This juvenile court can consider accepting jurisdiction for serious offences, not including murder, by taking into account the age and level of maturity of the defendant.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Evidence about the allegations has not yet been heard.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie