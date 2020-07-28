This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 28 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

21-year-old man had sex with 16-year-old boy despite knowing his age, court hears

Shane Chubb, now aged 24, pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 17.

By Isabel Hayes Tuesday 28 Jul 2020, 10:22 PM
20 minutes ago 5,024 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5162535
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

A 21-YEAR-old man had sex with a 16-year-old boy he met on Tinder despite knowing the teenager was underage, a Dublin court has heard. 

Shane Chubb, now aged 24, pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 17 between April 13 and April 15, 2017.

The boy was a virgin, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard today.

Chubb also pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting the boy on April 15, 2017 at Chubb’s  home address at Cookstown Road, Tallaght. He has no previous convictions. 

Sergeant Gary Farrell told the court that the victim, who can’t be named to protect his anonymity, joined Tinder in 2016 before being removed from the dating app as he was under the age of 18. 

In 2017, he re-joined the app with a fake date of birth and got chatting to Chubb online. The boy told Chubb he was only 16, but that he was “mature”. 

The pair kept in contact and made arrangements to meet in Chubb’s home for tea, before the boy suggested that he stay the night. 

During this visit, the pair “ended up having sex”, Sgt Farrell told the court, with the boy later telling gardaí: “He took my virginity”. 

The pair met the next day in Chubb’s house where they discussed what had happened, with the boy telling Chubb this was his first experience of sex.

Later on, Chubb started kissing the boy and then started biting him, including on his chest, arms and thighs. 

The boy eventually screamed out in pain at one of the bites, asking Chubb: “Why did you do that?” He left shortly afterwards. 

The boy texted Chubb later that night saying: “You really hurt me and scared me a bit.” The boy said he no longer wanted to keep in touch. 

Chubb replied saying “I hurt and scared you?” He added: “I hope you know I never intended to hurt or scare you.” He apologised for biting the boy. 

The boy confided in his sister about the incident and went to gardaí a couple of days later.

He was not in court for the sentence hearing and did not wish to make a victim impact statement, the court heard. 

James Dwyer SC, defending, said his client had a history of Tourettes, ADHD and OCD. His mother suffered with drug addiction issues and he had a difficult childhood marred by abuse and neglect. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Despite this, he got a scholarship to private secondary school Clongowes Wood College but “he didn’t get on there, due to his weight and his sexuality”, Dwyer said. He completed his education at a local school and got a scholarship to Trinity College Dublin. 

In a letter addressed to his victim and read out in court, Chubb said: “It is difficult to put into words my remorse. When we first started talking, you made clear to me your age. To my mind, the age didn’t matter. When I was 16, I acted like I was 20.” 

But Chubb said he knows now what he did was wrong. “I don’t want to play the victim. You are the victim, and I am sorry.” He apologised for the “emotional pain and turmoil” he put the boy through. 

Dwyer submitted that the age gap between Chubb and the boy was “smaller than it often is in such cases”. 

“Equally for the complainant and the defendant, although this country has moved on, young gay men have a lot of psychological difficulties in relation to sex in a heteronormative society,” he said. 

Judge Karen O’Connor adjourned the matter for sentence on October 28. 

“The circumstances of this case are difficult,” she said. “I have a lot to consider.”

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Isabel Hayes

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie