This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 28 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Crack cocaine addict who robbed taxi driver after threatening him with pointed weapon jailed

Gerard Cully pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to robbery of the taxi driver.

By Sonya McClean Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 5,533 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4564238
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie

A CRACK COCAINE addict who robbed a taxi driver after threatening him with a pointed weapon while an accomplice wrapped a rope around the victim’s neck has been sentenced to seven and half years.

Gerard Cully (32) took €30 from the driver and the car keys after he and his co-accused attacked the man.

Earlier that same month Cully also attempted to rob a convenience store and robbed two other shops in Dublin city centre. He was armed with a knife and a hammer and took a total of €415. Cully was identified as a suspect after gardaí viewed CCTV footage of the raids.

Judge Melanie Greally said Cully’s crimes were a “spree of severe offences committed at a very high level” in order to get money to feed his crack cocaine addiction.

She sentenced Cully to concurrent sentences of seven and half years and suspended the final 18 months of the term on strict conditions.

She had taken into account his pleas of guilty, expressions of remorse, the content of a psychological report before the court and the fact that he had previously sought help for his addiction.

Cully, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to robbery of the taxi driver on Railway Street, Dublin, attempted robbery and possession of a knife at Spar on O’Connell Street Upper, robbery of Londis on O’Connell Street Upper and robbery of Fresh on Mayor Street, Dublin on dates between 4 and 29 September 2018.

He has been in custody since his arrest following the robbery of the taxi driver after two men passing by gave chase and held Cully until gardaí arrived.

Cully has 65 previous convictions for offences including drugs, firearms, theft, road traffic and criminal damage.

The robbery

Garda Louise Moran told Fiona McGowan BL, prosecuting, that the taxi driver was flagged down by two men who directed him to Railway Street. He had to stop on the road there as there was a block sitting in his path when Cully produced a weapon and demanded money.

The backseat passenger then reached forward and put a rope around the man’s neck but the victim managed to get his finger in between the rope and his neck to prevent himself being choked.

Garda Moran agreed with counsel that the victim then had to defend himself against attacks from both men before they got out of the car. He was jabbed in the shoulder with the weapon Cully had with him before the men again demanded money after telling him that they had his car keys.

The robbers fled but two men passing by came to the victim’s assistance when he informed them that his car keys had been stolen. Cully was caught and held until gardaí arrived.

Garda Moran said Cully still had the weapon with him, which was a cuticle remover, a type of file with a sharp point.

‘A moment of madness’

In a subsequent garda interview Cully said he was “so sorry” and described it as “a moment of madness” because he had been taking crack cocaine.

A victim impact report stated that the man sought medical attention for injuries to his face, neck, head, hands and legs. His glasses were damaged and he lost €500 in earnings. He has since installed a dash cam for his safety and his anxiety at work.

He said he had feared for his life and thought he was going to die. He is worried that the second robber “is still out there”.

Garda Moran agreed with Luigi Rea BL, defending, that his client’s pleas of guilty were “a relief” to his victims.

She accepted that he was in the middle of a chronic addiction at the time and that he had written a letter of apology.

Rea said his client would benefit from intensive residential drug treatment and Cully had been in touch with other treatment centres in the hope that in the future they might consider taking him as a resident for treatment.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sonya McClean

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Opinion: For years the doctors told me I was overweight but it turned out I had lymphoedema
    87,817  20
    2
    		Baby whose mother was found dead at Cork maternity hospital has also died
    75,185  38
    3
    		'Appalling': Brunei to impose death by stoning for gay sex and adultery
    63,317  123
    Fora
    1
    		'We have a simple rule in the company - act like you're spending your own money'
    282  0
    2
    		CroíValve has raised €3.2 million for its minimally invasive heart treatment device
    28  0
    The42
    1
    		Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    45,352  97
    2
    		Seamus Coleman makes second significant donation to Sean Cox fund
    40,132  33
    3
    		'I won't be having that conversation with the ref about protecting Johnny'
    33,678  35
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    4,568  0
    2
    		Lewis Capaldi revealed himself to be a card-carrying member of the Coppers gold club
    4,226  2
    3
    		There’s been a major breakthrough in the male contraceptive pill and thank Christ for that
    3,580  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Family of man who died tragically at St Columba's Hospital brings legal action against HSE
    Family of man who died tragically at St Columba's Hospital brings legal action against HSE
    Bobby Ryan died from blunt force trauma to the head, court hears
    Teen who repeatedly slammed door into girl's head and set fire to her hair jailed for six years
    GARDAí
    Man hit on head before cash and phone were robbed in Limerick
    Man hit on head before cash and phone were robbed in Limerick
    Two brothers appear in court charged with rape of teenage girl
    Teenager arrested after 3-year-old injured in hit-and-run incident in Cork
    EU
    Explainer: All you need to know about the EU's new road safety technology proposals
    Explainer: All you need to know about the EU's new road safety technology proposals
    All cars sold after 2022 must have speed-limiting technology, EU says
    MPs to debate reversing Brexit next Monday, after 5.7m people sign petition
    CORK
    Games without county players among three proposals to restructure Cork championships
    Games without county players among three proposals to restructure Cork championships
    Teenager arrested over Cork hit-and-run released without charge
    Baby whose mother was found dead at Cork maternity hospital has also died

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie