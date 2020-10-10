#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man appears in court in relation to €958,000 drug seizure

The man appeared in court this evening.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 10 Oct 2020, 7:32 PM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

A MAN HAS been charged after gardaí seized €958,800 of suspected drugs, €489,120 in cash and three firearms earlier this month. 

The man, who is in his 40s, was due to appear before a special sitting of the Dundalk District Court at 6.45pm this evening. 

Another man, who was arrested yesterday, remains in custody at Trim Garda Station. 

The men were arrested in relation after gardaí from the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit took part in searches alongside the Eastern Region Armed Support Unit, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, as well as the the Customs Unit and gardaí from Ashbourne.

A range of suspected drugs were seized as part of search, alongside a Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun, two Walter 9mm handguns, two silencers, and 75 rounds of 9mm Luger and Fiocci ammunition. 

A garda spokesperson said that “investigations are ongoing”.

