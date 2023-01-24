Man (30) charged with murder of 89-year-old Mercy University Hospital patient Matthew Healy

A MAN HAS been charged in Cork District Court with the murder of 89-year-old hospital patient Matthew Healy, and remanded to Cork Prison.

Dylan Magee, 30, of 30 Churchfield Green is accused of the murder of Mr Healy on 22 January, at room 2 in St Joseph’s Ward at the Mercy University Hospital Cork, at around 5am.

Garda Detective Maurice O’Connor gave evidence of Magee’s arrest and caution shortly after 7pm on 22 January. Magee gave no reply to the caution.

Magee wore a white hoodie and black trousers in court, and appeared subdued throughout.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said that Magee was in receipt of a disability benefit at the time of the assault.

He said that his client has medical difficulties of a psychiatric nature, and requested that the Governor of Cork Prison make treatment available to him.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that he will request that appropriate resources be made available.

Buttimer also requested free legal aid for Magee, and this was granted by Judge Kelleher.

Magee is to appear in court again via video link on 30 January.

It is understood that Magee and Matthew Healy, the victim, were not known to each other prior to the attack.

Mr Healy, a retired farmer from Berrings, who recently became widowed when his wife passed away earlier this month, is survived by his two adult sons, a daughter, and eight grandchildren.

Management at Mercy University Hospital have said that staff and patients who witnessed the attack are shocked and saddened, and stated that counselling services will be offered to them.

A spokesperson for the hospital offered their condolences to the family of the deceased.

“Management and staff at Mercy University Hospital, Cork are saddened and shocked at the tragic and unexpected death of an elderly patient in an incident at the hospital today and express their deepest condolences to the family, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace,” they stated.