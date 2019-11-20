This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 20 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

World's first legal challenge over police use of facial recognition tech to be taken to appeals court

Ed Bridges says his face was scanned while doing Christmas shopping in 2017 and at a protest in 2018.

By Press Association Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 3:15 PM
8 minutes ago 463 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4899351
Ed Bridges
Image: PA Images
Ed Bridges
Ed Bridges
Image: PA Images

AN ACTIVIST HAS been given permission to take the world’s first legal challenge over police use of facial recognition technology to the Court of Appeal.

Ed Bridges (36) from Cardiff, says his face was scanned while doing Christmas shopping in 2017 and at a peaceful anti-arms protest in 2018.

His lawyers argued the use of facial recognition by South Wales Police caused him “distress” and violated his privacy and data protection rights by processing an image taken of him in public.

In September, a High Court challenge saw his case dismissed after two leading judges said the use of the technology was not unlawful.

But last week Lord Justice Singh gave an order granting permission for Bridges to appeal against the decision, with the Court of Appeal expected to hear the case by January 2021.

Today, Bridges said: “South Wales Police have continued to use facial recognition against many thousands of people, subjecting everyone to unjustified and oppressive surveillance. I’m pleased the serious concerns of so many of us will be heard by the Court of Appeal.”

Megan Goulding, from civil rights campaign group Liberty, said: “Facial recognition gives the state unprecedented power to track and monitor us as we go about our daily lives.

This technology destroys our privacy, undermines our free expression, and discriminates against communities that already experience over-policing.

“We’re pleased the Court of Appeal has recognised the importance of these issues, and we will continue to fight the use of this intrusive technology on our streets.”

Facial recognition technology maps faces in a crowd by measuring the distance between features then compares results with a “watch list” of images – which can include suspects, missing people and persons of interest.

South Wales Police has been conducting a trial of the technology since 2017, with a view to it being rolled out nationally, and is considered the national lead force on its use.

Last month, the Information Commissioner’s Office said a legal code of practice is needed before the technology can be safely deployed by police forces in public places across the UK.

It stated it had serious concerns about the use of a technology that relies on large amounts of personal information.

In September, a statement calling for police and private companies to halt the use of the technology was signed by politicians including shadow home secretary Diane Abbott and Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, as well as academics, lawyers and rights organisations.

The statement said its use should be debated in Parliament and “proper rules” should be established for police forces to adhere to.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie