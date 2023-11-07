Court to hear closing speeches in trial of man accused of murdering Ashling Murphy

THE CENTRAL CRIMINAL Court is set to hear closing speeches today in the trial of the man accused of murdering schoolteacher Ashling Murphy.

Ms Murphy, 23, was killed while exercising along a canal path in Tullamore, Co Offaly, at about 3.30pm on 12 January 2022.

Jozef Puska, 33, of Lynally Grove in Mucklagh, Tullamore, has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

The defence concluded its evidence yesterday before the court.

Concluding statements from the prosecution and defence are due to be given today and the jury is expected to begin deliberations tomorrow or Thursday at the latest.

The court had previously been told that Puska admitted killing Ms Murphy while speaking to gardai in St James’ Hospital in Dublin on the evening of 14 January. Puska had presented to the emergency department on 13 January with wounds to his abdomen, which required surgery.

Advertisement

The Central Criminal Court heard evidence from the final witness yesterday, a UK-based consultant who questioned whether Jozef Puska should have been medically assessed before being questioned by gardaí.

Dr Johann Grundlingh told the court that a combination of having had surgery, a language barrier, of being in an unfamiliar environment and being given the drug oxycodone could cause confusion or distress.

Previously, toxicology and pharmacology expert Professor Michael Ryan had told the court there was “no evidence” to suggest Puska’s admission to gardaí was related to any drug.

Under cross examination by Anne-Marie Lawlor SC, Dr Grundlingh was asked about a report he compiled based on his reading of hospital files about Puska’s stay at St James’ Hospital.

When asked about Professor Michael Ryan, Dr Grundlingh agreed with the description of him as an internationally renowned expert in toxicology and pharmacology.

Asked yesterday by Lawlor if he was suggesting there was “a question mark” over the admission by Puska, Dr Grundlingh said this was correct. When asked if this was no more than speculation, he said this was “a fair assumption”.

Giving evidence from the witness box last week, Puska said he was “trying to help” Ms Murphy after she had allegedly been attacked by another man, and said he could not recall “very well” his stay in hospital.