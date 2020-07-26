This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 26 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fire breaks out at courthouse in California during tense late night protests

Demonstrators broke windows, spray-painted graffiti, set off fireworks and pointed lasers at officers, police said

By Press Association Sunday 26 Jul 2020, 1:19 PM
1 hour ago 3,578 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5160125
A protester watches as a mall fire burns in the entrance of the Alameda County Courthouse
Image: Christian Monterrosa via PA Images
A protester watches as a mall fire burns in the entrance of the Alameda County Courthouse
A protester watches as a mall fire burns in the entrance of the Alameda County Courthouse
Image: Christian Monterrosa via PA Images

PROTESTERS IN CALIFORNIA set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified last night, police in Oakland have said.

Demonstrators broke windows, spray-painted graffiti, set off fireworks and pointed lasers at officers, the Oakland department said on Twitter.

Several tweets called for peace and asked organisers to “help us provide safe spaces and safe places for demonstrators”.

The protest began earlier yesterday evening with groups such as the Wall Of Moms, similar to a group that formed in Portland, Oregon, as protesters faced off with US agents deployed to that city to guard a federal courthouse.

US President Donald Trump had sent the federal agents to clamp down on protests that have occurred nightly since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on 25 May.

The protest in Oakland began peacefully, but turned violent later into the night.

An “unlawful assembly” was declared by police at around 11.30pm local time and officers asked the crowd to disperse.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

racial-injustice-california Police chase after protesters who refused to disperse at a protest in Oakland yesterday Source: Christian Monterrosa via PA Images

The fire broke out at the Alameda County Superior Courthouse and was contained a short time later, news outlets reported.

Police said protesters at one point were “breaking windows and chanting racial slurs at residents”.

Photos tweeted by the department showed broken glass and paint splattered at a police building.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie