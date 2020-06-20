Man arrested and charged following investigation into coercive control

A MAN IN his 50s has been arrested and charged following an investigation into coercive control in Cork.

Gardaí said the investigation arose out of complaints made by a person known to the man regarding multiple incidents which took place over a period of time between 1985 and 2019.

A search operation was conducted under warrant by gardaí from Macroom Garda Station, the Macroom Detective Unit, Bandon Division Protective Services Unit and the Armed Support Unit at a residence in Kilbrittain, Co. Cork.

The search took place yesterday morning, where gardaí seized a number of legally held firearms and ammunition.

The man was arrested at the scene of the search operation and taken to Bandon Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Bandon District Court at 3pm this afternoon.

Comments are closed as the case is due before the courts.