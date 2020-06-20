This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested and charged following investigation into coercive control

The investigation arose following complaints regarding multiple incidents which took place between 1985 and 2019.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 20 Jun 2020, 11:46 AM
1 hour ago 8,698 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5128231
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A MAN IN his 50s has been arrested and charged following an investigation into coercive control in Cork. 

Gardaí said the investigation arose out of complaints made by a person known to the man regarding multiple incidents which took place over a period of time between 1985 and 2019. 

A search operation was conducted under warrant by gardaí from Macroom Garda Station, the Macroom Detective Unit, Bandon Division Protective Services Unit and the Armed Support Unit at a residence in Kilbrittain, Co. Cork.

The search took place yesterday morning, where gardaí seized a number of legally held firearms and ammunition. 

The man was arrested at the scene of the search operation and taken to Bandon Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Bandon District Court at 3pm this afternoon.

Comments are closed as the case is due before the courts. 

