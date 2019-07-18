This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (18) pleads guilty to rape of half-brother and defilement of half-sister over two-year period

The case was heard today at the Central Criminal Court.

By Declan Brennan Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 10:29 PM
By Declan Brennan Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 10:29 PM
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man has pleaded guilty to raping his half-brother four years ago.

The Central Criminal Court heard that the man, who cannot be identified, was aged 14 when he carried out the offending on dates in 2014 and 2015.

He pleaded guilty to six sample charges of rape, contrary to section 4 of the Criminal Law Act 1990.

The court heard the offences of oral rape took place on unknown dates between November 2014 and January 2015 at the family home in Co Clare.

The man also pleaded guilty to two counts of defilement on his half-sister when she was aged about eight years old.

The court heard that on unknown dates between March 2015 and May 2015, he attempted to engage in anal sex with the child.

This offending took place in a county in the midlands.

James Dwyer SC, defending, said a psychological report is being prepared on the accused.

Justice Michael White ordered a Probation Service assessment to be carried out on the defendant and remanded him on continuing bail to 21 October next.

He also ordered the preparation of victim impact reports.

He noted that the girl would be too young to read out her own report and said the reports should be prepared with the assistance of a guardian.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

