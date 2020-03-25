This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 25 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Courts introduce 'unprecedented' measures to better adhere to social distancing rules

The Courts Service said that the measures aim to “promote health, yet maintain rights.”

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 25 Mar 2020, 8:25 PM
1 hour ago 15,460 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5057754
Image: Shutterstock/D. Ribeiro
Image: Shutterstock/D. Ribeiro

THE COURTS SERVICE has introduced a range of measures, including relaxing bail requirements and increasing the use of video link, in a bid to improve adherence to social distancing rules.

For cases before the Central Criminal Court there will be no requirement for people on bail to attend the court and anyone in custody will be dealt with via video link.

Solicitors for clients who are on bail may continue to attend if they wish, but solicitors for clients in custody are still advised to attend the court.

Solicitors will also be notified about trial dates via email and each case will be dealt with seperately, one at a time, in the courtroom.

The High Court hearing bail applications and the Cloverhill District Court have increased the volume of video links to Cloverhill Prison, and across the prison and court systems.

Both Courts have altered how they work to better suit the video link system and lessen the pressure on Cloverhill Prison staff.

In a move the Courts Service described as “unprecedented” the High Court bail list has agreed to see a maximum of eight cases per hour and to stick strictly to the order of the list.

It has also added voice-only equipment to the Cloverhill video link area to manage the increased volume of calls from legal representatives. Similar measures have also been brought in at the District Court in Cloverhill.

“These elements make the throughput of prisoners manageable and predictable for the Prisons, and limit numbers in court at anyone time,” the Courts Service said in a statement.

It added that the measures aim to “promote health, yet maintain rights.”

The measures come after legal professionals expressed concern about overcrowding at the Criminal Courts of Justice earlier this week.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie