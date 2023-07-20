Coutts bank hits back amid Nigel Farage claims account was shut over his views

COUTTS BANK HAS said it doesn’t close customer accounts “solely on the basis of legally held political and personal views” after it has come under strong criticism for closing the account of Nigel Farage.

The British politician-turned-broadcaster revealed several weeks ago that the prestigious private bank had shut his accounts with no explanation.

This week he obtained a 40-page dossier from Coutts, using a subject access request, to gain information about the decision.

According to the Mail Online, the publication he handed the documents to, the bank cited his retweet of a Ricky Gervais joke about trans women and his friendship with unvaccinated tennis player Novak Djokovic to flag concerns that Farage is “xenophobic and racist”.

Farage has insisted the Coutts documents provided “absolute proof” that his accounts were not closed for commercial reasons.

In a statement today, published by Sky News, Coutts bank said it is not its policy to “close customer accounts solely on the basis of legally held political and personal views”.

“Decisions to close an account are not taken lightly and involve a number of factors including commercial viability, reputational considerations, and legal and regulatory requirements,” it said.

“We recognise the critical importance of access to banking. When it became clear that our client was unable to secure banking facilities elsewhere, and as he has confirmed publicly, he was offered alternative banking facilities with NatWest. That offer stands.

“We understand the public concern that the processes for ending a customer relationship, and how that is communicated, are not sufficiently transparent.”

Coutts is part of the NatWest Group.

The BBC, citing “people familiar with Coutts’s move”, had previously suggested the Brexit campaigner fell below the financial threshold needed to hold an account with Coutts.

The Telegraph said the BBC report came a day after BBC business editor Simon Jack sat next to NatWest chief executive Dame Alison Rose at a charity dinner.

Asked for comment, the BBC pointed to its own reporting of the story.

Government response

Under plans to protect free speech, banks could lose their licences if they blacklist people with controversial views, The Times has reported.

The Treasury is expected to announce plans as soon as next week to extend the notice time given to customers to close their accounts from one month to three months, The Times said.

Banks will also have to give an explanation of why the accounts are being closed and customers will be able to appeal against the decision.

Coutts bank said in its statement today that it welcomes “the anticipated HM Treasury recommendations in this area, alongside the ask to prioritise the review of the regulatory rules relating to politically exposed persons”.

“We look forward to working with government, the regulator and the wider industry to ensure that universal access to banking is maintained.”

Farage has praised the UK government following the reports ministers are considering making new laws to stop banks closing customers’ accounts because they disagree with their political views.

The former Ukip leader said MPs are “beginning to realise that this system is coming for them as well” after his bank accounts were closed by Coutts because his views “did not align with” its values.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Farage said: “Well done, the Government.

“I think this is one of the swiftest interventions I’ve seen by Government for many, many years.

“And I think that’s because this problem of the way banks have been behaving has been building up for years and years and years.

“Every MP will know of constituents, small businessmen and women who’ve literally been shut down by their banks with no reason given whatsoever.

“I also think that because of the politically exposed persons (PEPs) rule, I think they’re beginning to realise that this system is coming for them as well.”

Farage said there is “a real sense of anger” among the public who bailed out banks during the 2008 financial crisis that they “can now treat us with contempt”.

Outrage

The closure of Farage’s accounts sparked outrage among many.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said “this is wrong” and that “no one should be barred from using basic services for their political views”.

This is wrong.



No one should be barred from using basic services for their political views.



Free speech is the cornerstone of our democracy. https://t.co/8S8Rzyh9Si — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 19, 2023

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps said the prestigious financial institution’s decision is “absolutely disgraceful”, while Treasury Minister Andrew Griffith said it raises “serious concern”.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “The Coutts scandal exposes the sinister nature of much of the diversity, equity and inclusion industry.”

Angela Knight, former head of the British Bankers’ Association, said the PEPs rule is a “grey area” that is “worthy of discussion” as she criticised Coutts’ move.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “I do find it somewhat uncomfortable to see a situation arise where because of somebody’s legitimate views, even though you may not agree with them, somehow has resulted in a service being withdrawn and then not being told about it.”

Veteran journalist Andrew Neil told the same programme that Coutts “acted like a kind of political politburo rather than a bank”.

He added: “If banks want to act as political parties and have political criteria, they should publish what their political criteria is before you can have their bank account. They should also make themselves accountable to the public.”

Includes reporting by Press Association