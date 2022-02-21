#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 21 February 2022
Coveney says Ireland backs sanctions on Russia following recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions

He described today’s announcement as a breach of international law.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 21 Feb 2022, 9:21 PM
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER Simon Coveney has backed placing additional sanctions on Russia after Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

Coveney said that Ireland gives its full support to “Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and its right to choose its own foreign and security policy path is unwavering”.

He described the decision by the Russian Federation to proceed with the recognition of the non-government controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk as a breach of international law. 

“[It] is a blatant violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and marks a clear and unilateral breach of the Minsk agreements.Ireland supports a clear and strong EU response, including additional sanctions measures,” Coveney said. 

The recognition of these regions will effectively put an end to an already shaky peace plan in the separatist conflict, which has rumbled on since 2014, after Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine, and has left more than 14,000 dead.

Russia could now move in troops to protect hundreds of thousands of residents in the regions who have been granted Russian passports, justifying an intervention as a defence of its citizens.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had convened his own National Security and Defence Council after Putin spoke, and also held calls with Macron and Scholz.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

