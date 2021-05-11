#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 11 May 2021
Advertisement

Coveney tells Israeli ambassador that the loss of life in Gaza is 'completely unacceptable'

Coveney told the ambassador that Israel has a duty to adhere to international law.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 11 May 2021, 6:22 PM
32 minutes ago 1,423 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5434607
A man helps a wounded girl and a woman to an ambulance after an Israeli airstrikes at their building in Gaza City today.
Image: Adel Hana
A man helps a wounded girl and a woman to an ambulance after an Israeli airstrikes at their building in Gaza City today.
A man helps a wounded girl and a woman to an ambulance after an Israeli airstrikes at their building in Gaza City today.
Image: Adel Hana

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER Simon Coveney told the Israeli Ambassador at a meeting today that the loss of life in Gaza last night was “completely unacceptable”. 

Ambassador Ophir Kariv had been summoned to a meeting with minister after Israel unleashed new air strikes on Gaza, killing a number of militants and civilians.

As of last night, 28 Palestinians – including 10 children and a woman – were killed in Gaza, most by air strikes, health officials there said.

The Israeli military said at least 16 of the dead were militants. Two Israelis have been killed in rocket attacks from militants.

Last night Coveney tweeted that the cycle of violence must end, stating that Ireland will continue to raise concerns in the UN Security Council, where Ireland is now a member.

In a meeting that lasted 45 minutes this afternoon, the minister is understood to have reiterated Ireland’s firm stance that the loss of life among civilians in Gaza last night was completely unacceptable. 

He told the ambassador that Israel has a duty to protect civilians and comply with international humanitarian law.

The minister reiterated his condemnation of the firing of rockets from Gaza and the impact on Israeli civilians.

He urged the Israeli authorities to urgently take action to de-escalate the situation.

Related Read

11.05.21 Explainer: What sparked the latest escalation in Israeli-Palestinian clashes?

The Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Ireland has condemned the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, stating that intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population is a war crime under the Rome Statute.

He said the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs have called on the International Criminal Court to speed up the processes surrounding their investigations of Israeli war crimes.

Ambassador Abdalmajid said: “Firing into a densely populated civilian area is obscene.  We have already seen 9 children and dozens more people killed, and watched the traumatic scenes today as their families buried them.  The international community must act now to sanction this apartheid regime.”

Green Party Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Senator Vincent P. Martin said the attacks in Gaza were an “extraordinary obscenity and it is deeply offensive for the Israeli security forces to turn a mosque on a holy site in Jerusalem into a battleground”.

“The totally disproportionate and aggressive military response from the Israeli security forces can only serve to fuel tensions and provoke further violence. However meeting the Israeli response with further violence will not resolve this crisis.

“The UN Security Council, the EU, US President Joe Biden and all democracies must use their collective influential voices to call out such aggressive, provocative acts and insist that same will not be tolerated.” 
 
Senator Martin commended the Irish Government for issuing a much needed and forthright statement yesterday when Coveney described developments as “shocking and aggressive”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

With reporting by Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie