Coveney tells Israeli ambassador that the loss of life in Gaza is 'completely unacceptable'

A man helps a wounded girl and a woman to an ambulance after an Israeli airstrikes at their building in Gaza City today.

A man helps a wounded girl and a woman to an ambulance after an Israeli airstrikes at their building in Gaza City today.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER Simon Coveney told the Israeli Ambassador at a meeting today that the loss of life in Gaza last night was “completely unacceptable”.

Ambassador Ophir Kariv had been summoned to a meeting with minister after Israel unleashed new air strikes on Gaza, killing a number of militants and civilians.

As of last night, 28 Palestinians – including 10 children and a woman – were killed in Gaza, most by air strikes, health officials there said.

The Israeli military said at least 16 of the dead were militants. Two Israelis have been killed in rocket attacks from militants.

Last night Coveney tweeted that the cycle of violence must end, stating that Ireland will continue to raise concerns in the UN Security Council, where Ireland is now a member.

In a meeting that lasted 45 minutes this afternoon, the minister is understood to have reiterated Ireland’s firm stance that the loss of life among civilians in Gaza last night was completely unacceptable.

He told the ambassador that Israel has a duty to protect civilians and comply with international humanitarian law.

The minister reiterated his condemnation of the firing of rockets from Gaza and the impact on Israeli civilians.

He urged the Israeli authorities to urgently take action to de-escalate the situation.

I’ve been in @UNRWA schools in #Gaza. Killing of children in conflict is never acceptable. Israel should be condemned for targeting Gaza with such tragic consequences.

Firing rockets from Gaza must be condemned, but so too should such a brutal response. This violence must end. https://t.co/qDMj4QjiRI — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) May 11, 2021

The Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Ireland has condemned the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, stating that intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population is a war crime under the Rome Statute.

He said the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs have called on the International Criminal Court to speed up the processes surrounding their investigations of Israeli war crimes.

Ambassador Abdalmajid said: “Firing into a densely populated civilian area is obscene. We have already seen 9 children and dozens more people killed, and watched the traumatic scenes today as their families buried them. The international community must act now to sanction this apartheid regime.”

Green Party Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Senator Vincent P. Martin said the attacks in Gaza were an “extraordinary obscenity and it is deeply offensive for the Israeli security forces to turn a mosque on a holy site in Jerusalem into a battleground”.

“The totally disproportionate and aggressive military response from the Israeli security forces can only serve to fuel tensions and provoke further violence. However meeting the Israeli response with further violence will not resolve this crisis.

“The UN Security Council, the EU, US President Joe Biden and all democracies must use their collective influential voices to call out such aggressive, provocative acts and insist that same will not be tolerated.”



Senator Martin commended the Irish Government for issuing a much needed and forthright statement yesterday when Coveney described developments as “shocking and aggressive”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

With reporting by Press Association