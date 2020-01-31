This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 31 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coveney warns there will be no trade deal with UK without 'level playing field'

Today is the last day in which the UK will be part of the EU with a transition period beginning at 11pm tonight.

By Press Association Friday 31 Jan 2020, 7:29 AM
35 minutes ago 1,536 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4987252
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY has said that without a “level playing field” there will be no EU trade deal with Britain post-Brexit.

Coveney said any diversion from Britain on workers’ rights or competition rules will see negotiations for a future trading relationship with the EU scuppered.

“There won’t be a trade deal if there isn’t a level playing field, one that is robust and credible,” he said.

“Standards will have to be maintained in regards to environmental standards, or workers’ rights and so on.

“That is only half of the challenge, the other half is around fair competition. If the UK is trying to derive a competitive advantage for its own companies in order to trade into the EU – if that’s the objective there will be no trade deal.”

Coveney added that Boris Johnson would have to respond to concerns within the business community if that were the case: “You’re not going to disadvantage your own companies by not adhering to state aid competition rules for instance.”

He added that Britain has “tied its own hands” in terms of ruling out an extension to the 12-month time period for negotiations, and said both the UK and EU will need to prepare for damage control as some areas will be prioritised over others.

“The EU wants a deal but recognises a full future relationship deal is not possible by the end of year, so we will have to prioritise within the negotiations.

“The EU will prioritise a good deal on fishing as part of negotiations for a free trade agreement that may be limited in scope but tries to provide one that doesn’t involve tariffs and quotas, that’s going to cause a lot of political tension (in Britain) because promises were made.

“The EU is pragmatic and wants to work in partnership with the UK, but make no mistake, they will defend their own interests, that’s what a trade deal is about.

“Really the tone of these negotiations will be determined by the UK’s approach, I hope we don’t get the sabre rattling we’ve seen in the last round, there was too much grand standing and not enough recognition of real and legal consequences.

“The EU is an open book, very predictable, very treaty based, and the UK know only too well, if they’re not willing to approach negotiations in that knowledge, we’re going to have real problems.

“The EU will not be taken for granted and will always protect the interests of those staying in the union first and that’s why things may be difficult.”

Coveney added that a deal around security, energy, data and other areas will not be possible to conclude by the end of the year.

Related Reads

31.01.20 OPINION: A very Churchillian Brexit
31.01.20 'Normally you’d be celebrating - but not this time': Ireland's newest MEPs to take their seats thanks to Brexit

He added that it is “unlikely” that the prime minister will ask for an extension, adding they were “not getting into playing games”, but hopes Johnson would seek an extension, for which a protocol was included within the Withdrawal Agreement, if necessary.

“From an Irish perspective, we’ll be looking for a full implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol, the setting up of committees to examine how Northern Ireland will operate in the EU customs code,” he said.

“There is no other option to have some form of checks (on goods coming from Great Britain into Northern Ireland), if you’re going to avoid border checks and Boris Johnson has signed up to that now and there has to be follow through, so that the Withdrawal Agreement is implementable.

“There is a lot of work to do and not a lot of time to do it, that’s why I think the EU will want to finalise the negotiation mandate quickly,” Coveney added, noting that he believed the draft mandate for the negotiations will be confirmed by the European Council on 25 February.

Coveney said that he thought of Friday, 31 January as a “very sad day”, adding: “I think everybody is losing here, Britain will be weaker in terms of global standing for not having the support of the EU.

“The EU will be weaker for not having the strength that Britain brings and Ireland will be somewhat weaker because our relationship is going to change with the UK, and you have to ask yourself, for what?

“I think history will judge this decision as a mistake, but a decision the UK is entitled to make.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie