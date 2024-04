SIMON COVENEY HAS said he will not stand in the upcoming European elections, stating that recent speculation is “not based on anything”.

Speaking to reporters in Galway at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis at University of Galway, Coveney also said he wasn’t shafted by the new party leader Simon Harris.

“I don’t know whether I would have been in the Cabinet next week. I did speak to Simon [Harris] about it a number of times. You’ll have to ask him whether you know what his view is on that,” he said, adding:

Honestly, my decision wasn’t about being shafted or anything like that.

“It was kind of a deeper one for me. I’ve had 26 years in politics. It’s been an extraordinary privilege. I’ve basically done nothing else in life from a working perspective. I’ve been 13 years, the longest serving along with Leo, Fine Gael minister ever. I felt it was time to give somebody an opportunity.”

European elections

When asked about rumours of a potential run in the European elections, Coveney gave a categorical “no”.

“The decisions that I’ve made this week were not paving the way for me to do something else, like entering European politics. Again, that was never the intention,” said Coveney.

“There’s lots of theories out there as to why I’ve decided not to put myself forward for potential selection for the Cabinet next week.

“I know it’s maybe not an exciting explanation, but it’s the truth. When Leo Varadkar made the decision to step down, that started a process of change and renewal the party.

He said his initial reaction was he needed to be involved in effectively “steadying the ship”, but over Easter, Coveney said he spent a lot of time thinking about what his role is now.

“In order to do that, I think this party needs to look and feel fresh. I thought about that. I thought about my own sort of extraordinary opportunities over the last 13 years as a cabinet minister and I decided that I’d make life a little bit easier for Simon,” said Coveney.

Cork minister at the Cabinet table

The Cork South Central was also asked about whether he would like to see a Cork Fine Gael minister around the Cabinet table after the reshuffle.

“I would. Might be in the junior minister ranks, we’ll see,” he replied.

Coveney was also questioned about his intentions to run again in the next general election. He said he may or may not run in the next election.

“I haven’t decided yet. I’m not going to be rushed into making a decision,” he said, adding that he will be taking time to think about it.

“I think we do have time, though. You know, Simon [Harris] made it very clear that the government is going to run a little bit longer maybe than some people might have predicted a couple of weeks ago,” he added.