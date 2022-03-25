#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 25 March 2022
Simon Coveney speech cut short in Belfast following security threat

He was speaking at the Hume Foundation in north Belfast.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 25 Mar 2022, 11:45 AM
Official informing Coveney of the security threat.
Image: Hume Foundation
Image: Hume Foundation

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER Simon Coveney was evacuated to safety this morning following a security threat in north Belfast.

Coveney had been giving a talk at the Hume Foundation in North Belfast when he had to abruptly end his speech. 

“I’m sorry. I have to leave. I hope to be back shortly,” he told the crowd. 

Tim Attwood, from the Foundation, told the PA news agency that the security alert is a reminder “to everyone that there is no role in our society for violence”.

He added: “A suspect device will not stop the work of the John and Pat Hume Foundation.”

Amanda Ferguson, a reporter for Reuters, was covering the event and said Coveney was removed due to security reasons. 

It is understood the minister and team are safe and have been taken to a secure location and the PSNI are doing their work.

In a tweet, Coveney said that he was “saddened and frustrated” by the incident and thanked the PSNI for their work.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are currently in attendance of a security alert at the Crumlin Road area of North Belfast this morning. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey. There are no further details at this stage.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP called the situation in Belfast this afternoon “worrying” and said that “mindless thugs won’t deter the John and Pat Hume Foundation from carrying out their work to further peace”.

“The attack on them and on Simon Coveney this morning is an attempt to drag us back that will never, ever succeed,” Eastwood tweeted.

With reporting by Christina Finn

Garreth MacNamee
