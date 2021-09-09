#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coveney to chair UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan today

The foreign affairs minister met UN Secretary General António Guterres yesterday.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 9 Sep 2021, 10:29 AM
THE MINISTER FOR Foreign Affairs will chair a United Nations Security Council meeting on Afghanistan in New York today.

Simon Coveney met with UN Secretary General António Guterres yesterday ahead of today’s meeting.

Today’s Quarterly Debate on the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) will focus on the recent events in the country and the renewal of the UNAMA mandate, which determines the mission’s role in trying to promote stability.

The mandate is due to expire on 17 September. The security council meeting is part of Ireland’s presidency of the council.

During the trip stateside, Coveney will also deliver an address on peacekeeping at the International Peace Institute. 

He is also due to visit the September 11 memorial, ahead of the upcoming 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, and meet Irish-American leaders to discuss the impact of Covid-19.

“As President of the Security Council for the month of September, Ireland has a significant responsibility to steward the Council’s vital work,” Coveney said.

The minister said that the Council will “address a number of critical situations this month, including the situation in Afghanistan”.

“We continue to call for an inclusive, negotiated, political settlement in Afghanistan, and for the protection of the rights of women and girls,” he said.

Coveney’s trip to the United States comes amid political pressure at home in the wake of the controversy around the planned appointment of Katherine Zappone as a special envoy to the UN.

Earlier this week, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said Coveney cannot stay on in government due to his part in the controversy.

In a statement, McDonald reminded Taoiseach Micheál Martin that he is head of the government, not just the Fianna Fáil part of it, and added that if he is not willing to act, then Sinn Féin will. 

It is expected that such a threat could materialise in a motion of no-confidence in the minister when the Dáil resumes next week.

Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan both expressed confidence in Coveney.

