#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 5 August 2021
Advertisement

New guidance for maternity hospitals on allowing partners attend 12-week scans and C-sections

Dr Colm Henry said hospitals have to balance the needs of pregnant women and their partners with the risk of Covid to unvaccinated women.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 5 Aug 2021, 4:53 PM
13 minutes ago 683 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5515710
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE HSE IS to issue new national guidance tomorrow on the easing of restrictions at maternity hospitals to allow partners to attend 12-week scans and to be present during caesarean sections.

There has been criticism in recent months of the different approaches taken by maternity hospitals, with some having tighter restrictions on partner access during labour and at pre-natal appointments.

Last week the HSE said some hospitals were still not fully compliant with national guidance on the easing of these restrictions for partners.

In an update today Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said he had been assured they were all now compliant with the current guidance on postnatal visits, attendance in labour wards, admittance to neonatal units, presence at 20-week anomaly scans, the early pregnancy assessment unit, attendance for high risk pregnancies and attendance at Emergency Departments.

Dr Henry said the HSE is now asking infection prevention and control teams at hospitals to examine additional areas such as 12-week scans and caesarean sections.

At the HSE’s weekly briefing he said: “We’re trying to get our way back towards where we were before this pandemic and the difficulty is can we get back to where we were pre-pandemic? Of course it’s very hard to unravel and pretend the pandemic isn’t there because we know also the risk the virus presents, particular to unvaccinated pregnant women, those risks are better documented now than they were before.

Our task is to balance the core requirement of the patient, of women and their partners being present as much as possible during antenatal and during care, labour, postnatal care with the need also to protect women and their pregnancies from a risk that we know is there.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Dr Henry said the hospitals have been instructed to follow-up any complaints about a lack of compliance with the current guidance. He said they have also been told that improved communication is required in situations where restrictions have to be reinstated or where exceptions arise. 

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie