#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 8 October 2020
Advertisement

Coronavirus: One more death and 506 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 8 Oct 2020, 5:51 PM
1 hour ago 72,223 Views 159 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5227833
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Leon Farrell
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Leon Farrell

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE this evening confirmed 506 more cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

There has also been one further death associated with the disease. 

This brings to 40,086 the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,817 deaths in Ireland. 

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan last night warned that all key indicators of the virus’ spread have deteriorated and called on people to reduce their social contacts. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 240 are men, 265 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • 39% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 59 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 91 in Dublin, 76 in Cork, 53 in Donegal, 42 in Meath and the remaining 244 cases are located across 21 counties

Today’s figures come as Northern Ireland confirmed 923 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, brining the total number of cases confirmed in the region to 17,110. 

Speaking earlier today, HSE CEO Paul Reid said trends in the spread of Covid-19 “continue to be a strong concern” for the HSE but said Ireland’s hospital system is “challenged, but not overwhelmed”. 

There are currently 159 people hospitalised with Covid-19, including 25 in ICU.  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Reid was speaking at a HSE briefing this afternoon, following a stark warning from NPHET last night that all key indicators of the disease’s spread had deteriorated further since it issued its Level 5 recommendation on Sunday. 

Reid said that some hospitals may have to start deferring or cancelling procedures, and may have to use some of their surge capacity beds.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (159)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie