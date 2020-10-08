Coronavirus: One more death and 506 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE this evening confirmed 506 more cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There has also been one further death associated with the disease.

This brings to 40,086 the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,817 deaths in Ireland.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan last night warned that all key indicators of the virus’ spread have deteriorated and called on people to reduce their social contacts.

Of the cases notified today:

240 are men, 265 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

39% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

59 cases have been identified as community transmission

91 in Dublin, 76 in Cork, 53 in Donegal, 42 in Meath and the remaining 244 cases are located across 21 counties

Today’s figures come as Northern Ireland confirmed 923 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, brining the total number of cases confirmed in the region to 17,110.

Speaking earlier today, HSE CEO Paul Reid said trends in the spread of Covid-19 “continue to be a strong concern” for the HSE but said Ireland’s hospital system is “challenged, but not overwhelmed”.

There are currently 159 people hospitalised with Covid-19, including 25 in ICU.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Reid was speaking at a HSE briefing this afternoon, following a stark warning from NPHET last night that all key indicators of the disease’s spread had deteriorated further since it issued its Level 5 recommendation on Sunday.

Reid said that some hospitals may have to start deferring or cancelling procedures, and may have to use some of their surge capacity beds.