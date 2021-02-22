#Open journalism No news is bad news

Covid-19 sub-committee to discuss restrictions and opening schools

A recommendation for a phased reopening of schools in the coming weeks is expected to be made today.

By Órla Ryan Monday 22 Feb 2021, 6:57 AM
Taoiseach Micheál Martin at a post-Cabinet press briefing in Government Buildings in January.
Image: Julien Behal Photography/RollingNews.ie
THE COVID-19 CABINET sub-committee will meet later today ahead of the publication of the government’s updated Living with Covid plan this week.

A recommendation for a phased reopening of schools in the coming weeks is expected to be made, ahead of a final decision being made by Cabinet tomorrow.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman yesterday said the measures which will be in place for March will be set out after the Cabinet meeting.

The restrictions will be reviewed on a monthly basis.

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week in Politics, O’Gorman said that the “measures for March will be set out with clarity after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday and that will continue on a monthly basis as we go into the summer”.

The government is also likely to extend the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) other and supports for businesses until the end of June.

Beyond the reopening of schools, no major easing of restrictions is expected until May.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin last week said that some restrictions would remain in place until at least the end of April.

“The Taoiseach was probably expressing the caution that he was hearing from NPHET that because of the presence of the UK variant here, because numbers are remaining high, he was trying to convey to the public that there has to be caution,” O’Gorman said yesterday.

“Even though I think the rollout of the vaccine is generating a degree of optimism with over 310,000 doses administered so far, the Taoiseach was making it clear that NPHET’s advice was we have to take it month by month and a slow, gradual, safe reopening of society, beginning with education and childcare,” he said.

Construction and retail are likely to be the first industries allowed to reopen once the spread of Covid-19 slows, while hospitality will face a longer wait.

With reporting by Lauren Boland

