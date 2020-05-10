This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 10 May, 2020
Coronavirus: 12 deaths and 236 new cases in Ireland confirmed

There have been 1,458 deaths related to Covid-19 here to date and 22,996 confirmed cases.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 10 May 2020, 5:05 PM
27 minutes ago 30,899 Views 51 Comments
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer (file photo).
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A FURTHER 12 Covid-19 deaths in Ireland have been confirmed by health officials.

This brings the death toll from the virus here to 1,458.

A further 236 cases have also been confirmed in a statement by the Department of Health, bringing the total number of cases here to 22,996.

The HSE said it is “working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread” of the virus.

Today’s data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), of the 22,671 cases recorded as of midnight on Friday, shows:

  • 57% of cases are female and 43% are male
  • the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
  • 2,986 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
  • Of those hospitalised, 383 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 6,771 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,068 (49% of all cases), followed by Kildare with 1,324 cases (6%), and Cork with 1,207 cases (5%)
  • Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 61%; close contact accounts for 36%; travel abroad accounts for 3%

Intensive care

As of last night, 72 people with Covid-19 were in intensive care units in Irish hospitals, 55% less than the recent peak of 160.

Overall, 543 people with Covid-19 were in Irish hospitals last night, plus a further 196 suspected cases.

Anne O’Connor, HSE COO, today said that 161 ICU beds were still available last night, and 1,242 general hospital beds, down from 1,680 beds last week.

O’Connor said the fact fewer general hospital beds indicates that more non-Covid patients are presenting at Irish hospitals, following concerns people who needed medical help were avoiding hospitals because of the pandemic.

