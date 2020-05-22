This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Coronavirus: 11 deaths and 115 new confirmed cases in Ireland

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is now 1,592.

By Órla Ryan Friday 22 May 2020, 6:08 PM
44 minutes ago
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer (file photo).
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer (file photo).
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A FURTHER 11 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

A further 115 cases of the virus have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 24,506.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is now 1,592.

Of the 24,351 cases reported as of midnight 20 May, data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shows the following:

  • 52% are female and 43% are male
  • the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 3,194 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
  • Of those hospitalised, 393 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 7,791 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,794 (48% of all cases), followed by Cork with 1,398 cases (6%), and Kildare with 1,383 cases (6%)
  • Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37% and travel abroad accounts for 3%

With reporting from Dominic McGrath at the Department of Health.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (80)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
