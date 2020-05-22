Coronavirus: 11 deaths and 115 new confirmed cases in Ireland

A FURTHER 11 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

A further 115 cases of the virus have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 24,506.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is now 1,592.

Of the 24,351 cases reported as of midnight 20 May, data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shows the following:

52% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,194 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 393 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,791 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,794 (48% of all cases), followed by Cork with 1,398 cases (6%), and Kildare with 1,383 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37% and travel abroad accounts for 3%

With reporting from Dominic McGrath at the Department of Health.