Department of Health to no longer publish daily Covid-19 cases

A NPHET briefing at the Department of Health in the early stages of the pandemic in June 2020

UPDATES ON THE number of new Covid-19 cases in Ireland will no longer be published daily.

After more than two years of statements every weekday – and on weekends before this year – the Department of Health has confirmed it will no longer publish the figures on a daily basis.

The department said the information will be updated regularly on the Covid-19 online portal.

“The department, the HSE, the HPSC and the NVRL, overseen by the Chief Medical Officer, continue to monitor all information relating to the epidemiology of Covid-19,” the department said in its final daily statement this afternoon.

Its monitoring includes information about case numbers, local outbreaks and associated trends, as well as the emergence and detection of any new variants in Ireland and abroad.

“Regular updates are provided to the Minister for Health. These updates are available here.”

Today, health officials reported 980 PCR-confirmed cases and another 1,020 positive antigen tests registered on the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, 378 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, including 39 in ICU.

The first case of Covid-19 in Ireland was confirmed by the Department of Health on 28 February 2020.

From early March 2020, new cases have been detected every single day.

The daily case numbers have been uploaded to the government’s online portal, with the Department of Health issuing a daily statement to the media and, until recently, publishing the figure on social media.

For the first year of the pandemic, its statements included the number of new Covid-19 deaths registered, as well as a breakdown of cases by county, gender and age.

The cyberattack on the HSE in May 2021 disrupted usual processes and the reporting of deaths was interrupted, before returning on a weekly basis. The detailed demographics were dropped from its statements.

In January of this year, daily updates were no longer issued on the weekends, with cases instead reported on each Monday.

The daily statements from the Department of Health included detail on new cases and Covid-19 patients in hospitals Source: Department of Health

In its last daily statement today, the Department of Health advised: “With the May bank holiday approaching, it is important that we all continue to follow the public health advice to socialise safely and maintain our focus on protecting those most vulnerable to the severe effects of Covid-19, as well as ourselves.”

Anyone with symptoms should self-isolate until 48 hours after symptoms have substantially or fully resolved and anyone diagnosed with Covid-19 should self-isolate for seven days from date of onset of symptoms, or if asymptomatic, date of first positive test.

“Mask wearing is advised on public transport and in healthcare settings. Mask wearing is also advised based on individual risk assessment, particularly while disease incidence is high. Anyone who wishes to wear a mask should not be discouraged from doing so.

“Individuals who are vulnerable to Covid-19 are further advised to be aware of the risk associated with activities they may choose to engage in and to take measures to optimally protect themselves.

“Vulnerable individuals are advised to consider wearing masks in crowded indoor settings, such as may relate, for example, to social gatherings or other activities and events.”

The department asked the public to continue to practice proper hygiene by coughing or sneezing into their elbow, maintaining physical distance where possible, and washing and sanitising hands regularly.

It advised meeting up outdoors if possible and, when meeting indoors, to avoid poorly ventilated spaces and keep windows open.

“Many people who were infected with Covid-19 over the Christmas period will now be eligible for a first booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Book a first booster appointment on www.hse.ie if you are 12 years or older,” the department said.

“People aged 65 years and over are now eligible for their second Covid-19 booster vaccine. Those with a weak immune system aged 12 and over can also get their second booster, when it is due.

“It is not too late to receive a primary dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Vaccines remain the most effective way of protecting ourselves from the worst effects of Covid-19.”