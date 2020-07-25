This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 25 July, 2020
Number of Covid-19 patients in hospital at lowest since April peak, HSE chief says

Paul Reid said there are 10 confirmed positive cases in hospital.

By Press Association Saturday 25 Jul 2020, 12:00 PM
30 minutes ago 2,910 Views 16 Comments
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THE LOWEST NUMBER of Covid-19 patients are currently in hospital since the peak, the head of the HSE has said.

Paul Reid said there are 10 confirmed positive cases in hospital, with five patients with Covid-19 receiving treatment in intensive care.

The figures show a 96% drop from a peak of 140 people in intensive care in April.

Reid tweeted: “Our thoughts with everyone for a full recovery.”

Yesterday, health authorities were notified of another 20 confirmed Covid-19 cases but no new deaths.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education is continuing to work on its plan to reopen schools at the end of August.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said there are some “final details” to be completed over the weekend.

Minister for Education Norma Foley said she will bring a memo to Cabinet on Monday which will outline details of how schools will reopen.

The government has said its “top priority” is seeing the return of teachers, pupils and school staff in the new academic year.

Foley described the document as “detailed and comprehensive”.

Speaking after she briefed Martin on the plan yesterday, Foley said: “The full and safe reopening of schools is my number one objective as Education Minister.

“The partners in education, including parents, teachers, students, principals and the widest representation, have fully and totally engaged in this process.

Clarity takes time. I am confident that what I take to Cabinet will be solution-focused, it will be a road-map that everyone can clearly identify with.

“There is no point in bringing anything that is not completed. It’s been a long process of work.”

Once the document has been approved by Cabinet, the detailed guidance will be sent to schools.

