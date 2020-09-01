This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 1 September, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over 23,000 new Covid-19 cases in Spain since Friday amid spike in Madrid

The region accounted for nearly half of the 141 deaths in the last week.

By AFP Tuesday 1 Sep 2020, 11:36 AM
59 minutes ago 9,183 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5192308
Health workers walk at the Puerta del Sol in Madrid, Spain, last Friday.
Image: Andrea Comas/AP/Press Association Images
Health workers walk at the Puerta del Sol in Madrid, Spain, last Friday.
Health workers walk at the Puerta del Sol in Madrid, Spain, last Friday.
Image: Andrea Comas/AP/Press Association Images

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER Pedro Sanchez today said his government is concerned about a spike in coronavirus infections in the capital Madrid.

Spain registered over 23,000 new Covid-19 cases since Friday, health emergency chief Fernando Simon told a news conference yesterday, bringing the total to 462,858.

Of the 1,656 hospitalisations from the disease during the last seven days, 420, or 25%, were in Madrid, according to health ministry figures.

The region accounted for nearly half of the 141 deaths in the last seven days.

Spain has recorded a total of 29,094 virus deaths since the start of the pandemic, one of the world’s highest tolls.

It was one of the hardest-hit countries when the coronavirus struck Europe this year before a strict lockdown helped reduce the outbreak’s spread.

But infections have surged since the lockdown measures were fully removed at the end of June, especially in Madrid, with the rise in infections often linked to the return of nightlife and social gatherings.

‘Worried’ 

“We are worried about the state of public health and the evolution of the virus in Madrid,” Sanchez said in an interview with news radio Ser.

The socialist premier added that “some” regional governments which he did not identify needed to boost their ability to track Covid-19 cases and improve their “strategic capacities” in the fight against the virus.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Spain’s central government last week made 2,000 soldiers available to help regional governments, which are responsible for healthcare, to track people who have been exposed to those infected with virus.

So far 11 of the country’s 17 regional governments had requested soldiers, Sanchez said.

Madrid, which is governed by the conservative Popular Party, requested 150 soldiers.

© AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie