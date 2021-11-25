#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 25 November 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 4,764 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures this afternoon.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 25 Nov 2021, 5:11 PM
22 minutes ago 13,569 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5611725
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 4,764 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.

As of 8am today, 598 hospital patients have Covid-19, including 126 who are in ICU.

Yesterday, 3,893 new cases were confirmed while 611 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, of whom 132 were in ICU. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said yesterday that there had been 43 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,652.

Deaths related to Covid-19 are being announced on a weekly basis.

It does not necessarily mean all deaths confirmed on a particular day occurred in the past week, but rather that they had been notified in that week, as the system in Ireland allows a period of time for families to register the death of a relative.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that the “incidence of Covid-19 remains concerningly high, with 62,401 cases reported in the last 14 days”.

In a statement, the CMO said that “we need to continue to make every effort we can to drive down incidence of disease and break the chains of transmission”.

Covid-19 spreads when an infected person is in close proximity to other people. The best way we can stop Covid spreading to the people we meet is by meeting fewer people and avoiding crowds.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“If you are socialising, think about the risk associated with the activities you have planned. Remember the simple steps you can take to keep both you and the people you meet with safe:

  • Wear a mask correctly
  • Meet outside if possible
  • Avoid poorly ventilated indoor spaces
  • Practice good hand and respiratory hygiene
  • Be mindful of your contacts in the days after socialising, and especially consider anyone you meet who may be immunocompromised or vulnerable to Covid-19.”

“If you experience symptoms isolate immediately and arrange a PCR test – not an antigen test,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie