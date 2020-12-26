#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 26 December 2020
Advertisement

20 more Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland as six-week lockdown begins

There have been almost 1,000 new cases of the virus in the North in the last 48 hours.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 26 Dec 2020, 3:29 PM
51 minutes ago 6,270 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5311076
Belfast city centre (file photo)
Image: PA Images
Belfast city centre (file photo)
Belfast city centre (file photo)
Image: PA Images

NORTHERN IRELAND HAS confirmed a further 20 deaths related to Covid-19 over the past two days.

The NI Department of Health also reported an additional 998 positive cases of the virus since Christmas Eve.

In total, there have been 1,260 deaths in the North related to the virus, and almost 65,000 confirmed cases.

The figures come as a six-week lockdown begins in the North to stop the spread of the virus, with the closure of non-essential shops and services such as hairdressers and barbers.

Pubs and restaurants must carry out delivery services only, while essential retailers must close by 8pm over the next week. Businesses must also limit the number of people on their premises at any one time.

Meanwhile, indoor and outdoor gatherings are banned between 8pm and 6am.

The Stormont Executive will review the new restrictions after four weeks.

The measures were decided upon after case numbers in the North rose sharply despite two ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdowns in November and December.

Health chiefs cited low compliance with the regulations and guidance as a reason for increasing infections, with hospital admissions and death rates remaining relatively high.

Hospitals across the North were running at 105% capacity earlier this month, when images of ambulances queuing outside health centres raised alarm.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Stormont’s chief scientific adviser said Northern Ireland would have witnessed thousands of Covid-19 deaths if no action had been taken to suppress the coronavirus.

Professor Ian Young said the already over-capacity health service would have been completely swamped in January.

He warned the number of Covid-19 inpatients would have soared to between 3,000 and 4,000 by the end of the month if no action had been taken.

With reporting from Press Association.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie