Coronavirus: 442 new cases and four deaths as cases confirmed in every county

The number of confirmed cases is the highest since 26 April.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 5:53 PM
PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 442 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The total number of deaths as a result of Covid-19 now stands at 1,806, with 4 new deaths confirmed today.

The newest figures were released by the Department of Health this evening.

Of today’s figures, 170 were confirmed in Dublin, which is currently under Level 3 restrictions.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 36,597.

The number of cases confirmed this evening is the highest since 26 April when 701 cases were reported, and cases have been confirmed in all 26 counties. 

Of the cases notified today, there are 47 in Cork, 28 in Donegal, 23 in Meath, 21 in Galway, 20 in Monaghan, 14 in Clare, 12 in Roscommon, 11 in Laois, 11 in Longford, 10 in Cavan, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Tipperary, 9 in Kildare, 8 in Wicklow, 5 in Louth and 5 in Wexford.

The remaining 28 cases are spread across 9 counties.

54% of the cases are associated with outbreaks or close contacts, while 69 have been identified as occurring through community transmission.

227 cases were confirmed among men, with 217 confirmed among women.

67% of the cases are among people under the age of 45.

It is believed that the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has  recommended that household visits across the country should be limited to six people from one visiting household after meeting this afternoon.

No countries are expected to see an upgrade in their level of Covid-19 restrictions.

Currently, Dublin and Donegal are under Level 3 restrictions, while counties in the rest of the country are under Level 2.

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Donegal is the highest in the country at 211.1 per 100,000.

In Dublin, the 14-day incidence stands at 159.3 per 100,000, with 2,147 cases confirmed in the last two weeks.

