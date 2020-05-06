This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Garda unit temporarily stood down after members tested positive for Covid-19

At least six members of one unit were diagnosed with the disease.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 6 May 2020, 6:10 AM
Mountjoy Garda Station
Image: Google Maps
Mountjoy Garda Station
Mountjoy Garda Station
Image: Google Maps

A NUMBER OF gardaí were ordered to self-isolate after at least one of their colleagues tested positive for Covid-19 at Mountjoy Garda Station, leading to an entire unit being stood down for a short period of time, TheJournal.ie has learned.

Several members belonging to Unit C at Mountjoy Station began to show symptoms of the disease late last month, leading to a number of members going on sick leave. 

Gardaí in units A, B and D were drafted in to cover the shortfall in members. 

Protocols relating to Covid-19 were implemented by management. This saw contact tracing being carried out straight away by the HSE. Cleaning staff also disinfected vehicles and the areas used by the members of the unit. 

After initial investigations, several officers were ordered to self-isolate. Unit C was stood down for a period of less than 24 hours, sources have told this publication.

Gardaí are currently operating a buddy system which garda management said is designed in a way which should help officers reduce social interactions with other members of the force. 

This means that officers are paired up with the same partner and carry out their duties together, instead of mixing with a number of different members on a daily basis. 

A previous statement from gardaí said that the restructuring of the force’s resources has facilitated “the practical application of ‘social distancing’ within An Garda Siochana”.

It added that the new roster separates operational units into ‘islands’ and within these ‘islands’ members have been buddied together.

The Garda Representative Association, which represents over 12,000 rank-and-file members of the force, said that it is aware of a number of suspected outbreaks in garda stations. 

Pat Ennis, General Secretary of the GRA said: “We are aware of suspected outbreaks of Covid-19 at a number of Garda stations around the country since the crisis began.

“Currently, we only find this out from our members and representatives. But we would prefer to get a more exact picture in a timely manner of suspected outbreaks.

“The GRA has, from the outset of the crisis, sought formal data on clusters in the community and in Garda stations to assist us making provision for any support that may be required for members.

“We would also be concerned about the possibility of losing representative capacity due to self-isolation.

 “I appreciate there are data privacy concerns to be considered but raised the issue with the Garda Commissioner recently in the hope of agreeing an effective approach that respects people’s GDPR rights.”

A Garda spokeswoman said that no services have been impacted by members testing positive for the disease.

She said: “The Health Service Executive is the lead agency for health related questions on COVID-19.

“There is currently no impact on any services of An Garda Síochána as a result of COVID-19. An Garda Síochána will not be providing ongoing commentary on the individual status of members of An Garda Síochána or individual Garda stations/sections.

“An Garda Síochána will provide necessary information on our service capability if necessary.”

