Explainer: Here is how today's construction lockdown will impact building projects

MANY CONSTRUCTION WORKERS will down tools at 6pm today as the Government imposes stringent lockdowns on sites to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The ban will see site works cease on most projects but there will be some work continuing as a list of exemptions has been released.

Essentially, any routine work has been banned, but emergency and major projects like social housing can continue. The building trade will go into lockdown from 6pm Friday until January 31.

Homeowners carrying work out on their properties, like extensions or fitting kitchens and other home improvement projects cannot take place. But the good news is that urgent work can be carried out by builders to fix problems in the home.

This includes electrical, gas, plumbing, glazing and roofing services which are provided on an emergency call-out basis.

Housing Adaptation Grant builds can also continue as long as the homeowner is agreeable to the work taking place. This funding deals with older people or those with a disability who have applied to their local authority to transform their homes into a more accessible environment.

Otherwise, construction workers will still be on sites of essential health projects including those that are directly related to the fight against Covid-19.

There will be hard hats and high-vis still visible on sites for social housing builds which will be individually declared by local authorities.

Construction staff will also be working on critical transport and utility infrastructure as well as education facilities which have been designated by the Department of Education.

The Construction Federation of Ireland, in their advice to members, said that “certain large scale construction projects” in the Foreign Direct Investment sector will continue work. This is

“We are currently seeking more clarity on the ‘set criteria’ reference in the above. Please bear with us.

“In all cases, it’s critical that members consult with their clients in the first instance. Previous experience points to keeping the channels of communication open with clients is critically important,” a statement read.

Earlier Tom Parlon, of the Construction Industry Federation said that sites had instituted a successful campaign to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Sites have been exceptionally managed, and the degree of effort put in, both by workers and by site owners… has been absolutely massive,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

There are concerns that the lockdown will impact the Government’s strategy to deliver their housing targets.