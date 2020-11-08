#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 8 November 2020
Advertisement

Confirmed Covid-19 infections top 50 million worldwide

More than 50 million cases and 1.25 million deaths have been recorded around the world due to Covid-19.

By AFP Sunday 8 Nov 2020, 6:20 PM
13 minutes ago 1,418 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5260433
Image: Shutterstock/Deliris
Image: Shutterstock/Deliris

MORE THAN 50 million Covid-19 infections have been detected worldwide, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

A total of more than 50,010,400 cases, including 1,251,980 deaths, have been recorded globally since the pandemic erupted in China in December last year.

Europe, with 12.6 million confirmed cases for more than 305,700 deaths, has once again become the epicentre of the pandemic.

Last week, out of the more than 3.9 million new cases recorded in the world, more than half (2.1 million) were in the 52 countries of the European continent.

In the last seven days, the European countries that registered the largest number of new infections were France with 381,000 new cases, Italy (223,000), the United Kingdom (160,000), Poland (159,000) and Spain (143,000).

The United States, which experienced a slight respite over the summer, has seen the number of daily infections top  100,000 cases for the last few days. 

The country is approaching 10 million confirmed cases and more than 237,000 deaths, or a fifth of all the infections detected in the world.

And the number of positive cases is continuing to climb, with an increase of 36 percent in new infections detected in a week (738,000) compared to the preceding one (542,000).

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

After Europe, the worst-hit regions are Latin America and the Caribbean with 11.6 millions infections and 411,700 deaths and Asia with 11 million cases and nearly 177,000 deaths.

Next is the United States and Canada with 10.1 million cases and 247,000 deaths, the Middle East (2.7 million cases and 64,500 deaths, Africa (1.9 million cases and 44,800 deaths) and Oceania with nearly 30,000 infections and 941 deaths.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie