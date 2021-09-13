Coronavirus: 1,394 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,394 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, there were 321 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 58 in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 1,346 new cases of Covid-19, 315 people in hospital with the illness and 59 in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of last Wednesday, a total of 5,155 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Over seven million vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Ireland up to Saturday, including 3.7 million first doses and nearly 3.3 million second doses.

“The awareness of Covid-19 symptoms, and what to do if you experience them, is extremely important,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said in the Department statement this evening.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“The Covid-19 symptoms for adults and children include fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, runny or blocked nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea, aches, fatigue, sore throat, headache.

“Regardless of how mild symptoms may be, we ask that you isolate if you experience any of them and contact your GP. Do not go to school, the workplace or socialise if you or your child exhibits Covid-19 symptoms.”