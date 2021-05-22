#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 22 May 2021
Coronavirus: 381 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the figure this afternoon.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 22 May 2021, 4:56 PM
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 381 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There are currently 110 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals around the country, 42 of whom are in ICU.

The latest figures from the Department of Health do not contain information about recorded Covid-19 deaths.

HSE CEO Paul Reid has said that around 45% of adults in Ireland have received a first dose of a vaccine against Covid-19.

Over 15% are fully vaccinated.

“Our focus on protecting the public through vaccination remains unrelenting. Without the impacted data from GPs, we’ve likely well over 2.3m vaccines administered,” Reid said.

Yesterday, there were 524 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is continuing to monitor variants of concern, including a variant first identified in India.

“The public are keeping the disease under control and the HSE is increasing the number of people vaccinated every day. But the variant may nevertheless pose a risk to the progress we have made,” Dr Holohan said.

“NPHET will keep a close eye on this as we move towards the end of May and consider the advice we need to provide to Government on any further easing of restrictions,” he said.

Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

