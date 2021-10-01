Coronavirus: 1,059 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,059 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am this morning, 308 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 59 in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 1,271 new cases of Covid-19, 297 people with the virus in hospital and 59 in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, 5,249 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

A total of 7.218 million vaccines have been administered in Ireland against Covid-19.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that “as we move into the autumn/winter period and prepare for the dark evenings and cooler weather these seasons bring, many people have concerns about how we can continue to socialise safely and take part in the social and physical activities that keep us connected to our friends, families and wider communities”.

“Vaccination remains our best means of protection against Covid-19. The vaccines available in Ireland are very safe and effective against Covid-19 and limit the likelihood of a Covid-19 infection becoming so severe it may require admission to hospital or to intensive care,” Dr Holohan said.

“There are still some people who haven’t yet taken up the opportunity of vaccination, or who have delayed receiving a second dose for various reasons. I strongly encourage anyone who is in this position to ensure they get fully vaccinated as soon as possible in order to best protect themselves and those around them,” he said.

“Continue to regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate – particularly in retail settings, on public transport and in healthcare settings; keep your distance, open windows and ventilate indoor spaces, avoid crowds and choose outdoors where possible for meeting others.”