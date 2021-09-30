Coronavirus: 1,271 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,271 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
There were 297 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 59 in ICU, as of 8am today.
Yesterday, there were 1,453 new cases of Covid-19, 300 people with the virus in hospital and 60 in ICU.
Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of yesterday, 5,249 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
A total of 7.213 million vaccines have been administered in Ireland against Covid-19.
COMMENTS (13)