Coronavirus: 1,271 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,271 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There were 297 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 59 in ICU, as of 8am today.

Yesterday, there were 1,453 new cases of Covid-19, 300 people with the virus in hospital and 60 in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of yesterday, 5,249 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

A total of 7.213 million vaccines have been administered in Ireland against Covid-19.