Dublin: 15°C Monday 8 November 2021
Coronavirus: 3,161 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the figures today.

By TheJournal.ie team Monday 8 Nov 2021, 5:20 PM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 3,161 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 498 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 78 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer encouraged anyone who has yet to be vaccinated to come forward. He said it is not too late to become part of the vaccinated pool of people and “your participation in the vaccine programme will be welcomed”.

He said: ‘’We are now also boosting and offering a third vaccine dose to healthcare workers and people over the age of 60. We are beginning to see encouraging signs, in the decreasing levels of infection among those age groups that have received their booster dose. The importance of coming forward cannot be overstated. If it is time for your booster, please come forward to receive that booster.”

Holohan also noted that the flu vaccine programme is currently open and encouraged people of all ages to avail of it.

He said children are twice as likely to get the flu than adults and that children are also more likely than adults to get severe complications of flu.

“The flu vaccine will help protect your child against flu and reduce the spread of flu to others such as siblings, parents and grandparents. Children and young people aged 2 to 17 can get the nasal flu vaccine for free,” he added.

