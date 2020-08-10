This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 10 August, 2020
Coronavirus: No new deaths and 57 more cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 10 Aug 2020, 5:38 PM
29 minutes ago 35,346 Views 67 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5172106
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn (file photo)
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn (file photo)
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn (file photo)
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that there have been no new deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland.

It was also announced that there are 57 new cases of Covid here.

There have now been a total of 26,778 confirmed cases here, and 1,772 deaths as a result of the virus.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 29 are men / 28 are women
  • 70% are under 45 years of age
  • 31 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 8 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 19 cases are located in Kildare, 11 in Dublin, 10 in Offaly, 7 in Limerick, and the rest of the cases are in Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry and Wicklow

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “People in Ireland coming together to support one another against COVID-19 has been the cornerstone of the national effort to date.

“While people in Kildare, Laois and Offaly are being asked to reduce their movements and social interactions, and some businesses are being asked to curtail their services, it is important that we remember that everyone across the country has a role to play in minimising the spread of this disease in our communities.”

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer at the Department of Health added: “From today, you are asked to wear face coverings in a variety of indoor commercial settings such as shops, supermarkets, libraries, museums, cinemas and theatres.

“Remember to clean your hands before you put on your face covering, and hold it by the ear loops. Ensure it sits snugly over your nose and mouth. When you remove it, place it in a Ziploc bag and then when you get home, put it in a 60 degree wash. Try to avoid touching the front of your face covering when wearing it.”

 

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

