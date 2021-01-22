10% of all Covid-19 deaths in Ireland since beginning of pandemic occurred last week

ONE-TENTH OF deaths relating to Covid-19 in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic occurred in the seven days ending Friday, 15 January.

That’s according to the latest statistics released by the CSO this morning.

Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of people who have died due to Covid-19 in Ireland is 2,361, with a further 175 deaths cited as probable deaths linked to the virus.

For the week ending 15 January, a total of 247 deaths were recorded.

That means a total of 10.4% of all deaths relating to Covid-19 in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic happened in the week ending 15 January. This statistic does not include the 175 probable deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The CSO statistics released today show that more than 50 people have died with Covid-19 in each of the last three weeks.

The number of cases for the week ending 15 January was 16,461, a decrease of 13,135 cases from the previous week.

This is the third highest weekly number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic last March. The total number of confirmed cases to date is 175,082.

Source: CSO.ie

Dublin accounted for more than a quarter (4,680) of all new cases for the week ending 15 January and it was the second week in a row that weekly cases in Dublin have fallen.

Cork was the county with the second highest number of new cases (1,985) for the week ending 15 January.

No other counties had more than 1,000 weekly cases over the course of the week.

Leitrim and Longford had less than 100 weekly cases in the week ending 15 January.

The median age of new confirmed Covid-19 cases was 42 years old for the week ending 15 January. The median age for all cases is 38. Galway has the lowest median age at 31 while Wicklow is highest at 42.

Since the start of the pandemic, some 9,186 more females were diagnosed with Covid-19 than males.

The 25-44 age group still showed the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases at 59,510.

In the last two weeks, there has been an increase in the number of cases in the 65 to 79 and 80 years or older age groups with these groupings together making up 15% of confirmed cases in the week ending 15 January.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, has recorded its highest weekly coronavirus death toll since the pandemic began.

Another 156 fatalities occurred in the week of 9 to 15 January, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

In a statement, Nisra said: “Two days, the 11 and 7 January 2021, saw the joint highest number of Covid-19-related deaths occurring in any one day since the start of the pandemic (28).

“Latest figures published today by Nisra show that 156 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the week 9 to 15 January 2021, the highest weekly number since the pandemic began.”

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths occurring between the 18th March 2020 and 15th January 2021 has now reached 2,186. DoH figures for the same period show a total of 1,583 deaths.https://t.co/KmdVrvPf6p pic.twitter.com/xmYJw6rHDa — NISRA (@NISRA) January 22, 2021

The total number of Covid-related deaths up to 15 January was 2,186, Nisra figures show.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to 15 January was 1,583.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the Nisra tally is based on information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Includes reporting by Press Association