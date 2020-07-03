This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 3 July, 2020
There was a 13% increase in deaths in Ireland between March and June, Hiqa says

Excess deaths peaked by 33% over a six-week period from 25 March to 5 May.

By Órla Ryan Friday 3 Jul 2020, 9:31 AM
THERE WAS A 13% increase in deaths in Ireland between March and June, a new report by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) has found.

The report examines the number of excess deaths that occurred over a three-month period during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The document, which can be read here, assesses the number of deaths that occurred in Ireland from 11 March to 16 June, relative to the expected number of deaths, using data from the death notices website RIP.ie.

It also examines whether the reported Covid-19 death figures provide an accurate estimate of excess deaths during the pandemic.

There were about 1,100 to 1,200 more deaths than would be expected based on historical patterns – a 13% increase between 11 March and 16 June, the report notes.

Excess deaths peaked by 33% over a six-week period from 25 March to 5 May. During this period, there was an increase of 1,200 deaths from expected figures, with 1,332 Covid-19-related deaths officially reported.

Cause of death 

Hiqa’s Chief Scientist, Dr Conor Teljeur, said the analysis shows “clear evidence of excess deaths occurring since the first reported death due to Covid-19 in Ireland”.

Related Read

21.05.20 FactFind: Here is how Covid-19 deaths are counted in Ireland

“However, the number of excess deaths is substantially less than the reported 1,709 Covid-19-related deaths over the same period.”

Hiqa found that the official number of reported Covid-19 deaths likely “overestimates the true burden of excess deaths caused by the virus”.

The report states that this could be due to the inclusion within official figures of people who were infected with the virus at the time of death whose cause of death may have been predominantly due to other factors.

The number of Covid-19 deaths confirmed by the Department of Health every day are deaths “related to” the virus and other factors may have played a role in the person’s death. You can read exactly how Covid-19 deaths are counted in Ireland here

Teljeur said that in the last four weeks of the analysis, there were fewer deaths than expected.

However, he added that the changes to healthcare delivery during the pandemic, such as the suspension of elective activity in public acute hospitals, “may have a lasting impact on health outcomes, the effect of which may take years to be seen”.

Hiqa’s analysis has been provided to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to inform the national response to the virus.

