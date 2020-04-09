Over 700 additional hospital deaths linked to Covid-19 in England

NHS ENGLAND has reported a further 765 hospital deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19.

Of the 765 new hospital deaths announced today, 140 occurred yesterday, while 568 took place between 1 April 7 and April.

The remaining 57 deaths occurred in March, including two on 19 March and one on 16 March.

The patients aged between 24 and 103-years old. Some 43 of the 765 patients (aged between 33 and 99-years-old) had no known underlying health condition.

The total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospital settings in England now stands at 7,248.

New figures for Northern Ireland were also released today, with four further deaths, bringing the death toll to 82.

There were 138 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed, bringing the total across Northern Ireland to 1,477.

The UK government has indicated that restrictions may now be extended beyond three weeks.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for Johnson, will chair a Cobra emergency committee this afternoon to discuss the lockdown measures with leaders of the devolved nations.