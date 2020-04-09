This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 9 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over 700 additional hospital deaths linked to Covid-19 in England

New figures for Northern Ireland were also released today, bringing the death toll to 82.

By Press Association Thursday 9 Apr 2020, 4:13 PM
40 minutes ago 7,181 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5071051
Image: PA
Image: PA

NHS ENGLAND has reported a further 765 hospital deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19.

Of the 765 new hospital deaths announced today, 140 occurred yesterday, while 568 took place between 1 April 7 and April.

The remaining 57 deaths occurred in March, including two on 19 March and one on 16 March.

The patients aged between 24 and 103-years old. Some 43 of the 765 patients (aged between 33 and 99-years-old) had no known underlying health condition.

The total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospital settings in England now stands at 7,248.

New figures for Northern Ireland were also released today, with four further deaths, bringing the death toll to 82.

Related Read

09.04.20 Covid-19 restrictions expected to be extended in UK as death toll exceeds 7,000

There were 138 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed, bringing the total across Northern Ireland to 1,477.

The UK government has indicated that restrictions may now be extended beyond three weeks. 

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for Johnson, will chair a Cobra emergency committee this afternoon to discuss the lockdown measures with leaders of the devolved nations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie